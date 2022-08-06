Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Duke Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.30-5.60 EPS.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,033,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.27. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.