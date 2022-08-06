Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dun & Bradstreet updated its FY22 guidance to $1.10-1.17 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.17 EPS.

Shares of DNB traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,445. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -264.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on DNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,009,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,862,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 105,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,587.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $2,013,281.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,862,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock valued at $130,743,379. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

