Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.225-2.270 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion. Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.17 EPS.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

DNB traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.89. 1,181,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,445. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNB. Barclays cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dun & Bradstreet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $2,013,281.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,862,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,009,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,862,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,014,632.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,450,559 shares of company stock valued at $130,743,379 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

