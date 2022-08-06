Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Raised to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$10.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$8.75.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPM. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$11.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.06.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE DPM opened at C$6.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.97. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$5.53 and a 52 week high of C$9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$194.82 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.0534567 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.84%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

