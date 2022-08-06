Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Duolingo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.56.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $103.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.09. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $204.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a PE ratio of -48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $88.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duolingo will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $39,299.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,889.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $39,299.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,889.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 136,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.29 per share, for a total transaction of $10,312,320.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,361,913 shares in the company, valued at $253,118,429.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,647 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,892. 22.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Duolingo by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,144 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 73.5% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,422,000 after buying an additional 482,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 63.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,766,000 after buying an additional 268,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 7,186.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after buying an additional 298,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

