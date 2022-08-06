DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DD opened at $58.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

