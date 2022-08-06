Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €33.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €33.50 ($34.54) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.70) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($42.27) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €43.00 ($44.33) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DUE stock opened at €24.06 ($24.80) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €23.72 and its 200 day moving average is €27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €20.92 ($21.57) and a 52-week high of €44.08 ($45.44).

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.