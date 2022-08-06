Dynamic (DYN) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week

Dynamic (DYN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $566,022.29 and approximately $23.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,000.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,684.16 or 0.07322320 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00162763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021656 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00262999 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.81 or 0.00694811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.52 or 0.00610943 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005711 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

