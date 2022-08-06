Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DEA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $18.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 321.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. State Street Corp raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after acquiring an additional 614,888 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,198,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,477,000 after acquiring an additional 71,613 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,397,000 after acquiring an additional 80,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after acquiring an additional 175,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,514,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,724,000 after acquiring an additional 415,799 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

