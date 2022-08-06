EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.71-$1.77 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.84-$6.96 EPS.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $170.03 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.79.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 385.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 57,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after buying an additional 45,592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 122.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after buying an additional 27,708 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 17.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 68.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.