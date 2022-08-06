Ecolab Inc. (ECL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on October 17th

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Ecolab has a payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ecolab to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

ECL opened at $166.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.07 and its 200-day moving average is $169.74.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Ecolab by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.12.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

