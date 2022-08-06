Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of EPC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.02. 432,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $51.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.38.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

