EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Trading Up 2.2%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ELCPF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on EDP – Energias de Portugal from €4.70 ($4.85) to €4.60 ($4.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

