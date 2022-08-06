El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $124.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

NASDAQ LOCO traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $18.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 487.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About El Pollo Loco

Separately, StockNews.com lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

