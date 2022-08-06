Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.9% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $18,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,449,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.06.

NYSE:LLY traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,261. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.01.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.10%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.