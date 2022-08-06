Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.90-$8.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.80 billion-$29.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.27 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $316.06.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY stock traded down $4.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.01.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.10% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

