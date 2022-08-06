Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 97.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

NYSE EFC opened at $15.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 39.86 and a quick ratio of 39.86. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ellington Financial from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading

