Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 97.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.
NYSE EFC opened at $15.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 39.86 and a quick ratio of 39.86. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $18.95.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.
EFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ellington Financial from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
