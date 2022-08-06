Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Purchased by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of SP Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $11,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter valued at $156,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 455.3% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of EMQQ traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.31. 107,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,058. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.91.

