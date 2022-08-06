Eneti Inc. (NETI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on September 15th

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of NETI opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eneti has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.21 million. Eneti had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 20.61%. Research analysts forecast that Eneti will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eneti by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Separately, DNB Markets initiated coverage on Eneti in a report on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

