Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. Buys 4,500 Shares

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enhabit Price Performance

EHAB opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

About Enhabit

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enhabit stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enhabit, Inc. ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

See Also

