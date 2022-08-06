Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. Enovis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.15-$2.35 EPS.

ENOV traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $58.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,978. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.13. Enovis has a 1 year low of $52.27 and a 1 year high of $164.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.82.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Enovis had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Argus assumed coverage on Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Enovis to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enovis stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

