Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Announces Earnings Results

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

EPD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,314,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

