Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Purchased by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Envestnet accounts for 2.7% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Envestnet worth $23,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Envestnet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO William Crager acquired 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,703.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENV has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $85.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

