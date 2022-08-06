Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Envestnet Stock Performance

Envestnet stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.90. 908,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,527. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -99.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,703.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Envestnet

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,007,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Envestnet by 9.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,537,000 after buying an additional 78,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Envestnet by 50.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

About Envestnet

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.