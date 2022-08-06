Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Envestnet Stock Performance
Envestnet stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.90. 908,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,527. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -99.82 and a beta of 1.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,703.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Envestnet
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Envestnet (ENV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.