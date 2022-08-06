EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Issues Earnings Results

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51), Briefing.com reports. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $107.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.81.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $165.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

