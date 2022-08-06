EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $135.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.05.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.81.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

