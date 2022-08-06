EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.48- EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of EPAM Systems to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $444.62.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $12.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $427.39. 856,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,560. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.78 and a 200 day moving average of $328.27.

Insider Activity

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

