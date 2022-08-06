EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.48- EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $444.62.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE EPAM traded up $12.00 on Friday, hitting $427.39. 856,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.78 and a 200 day moving average of $328.27. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $385,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

