Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Shares Up 89,800%

Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 89,800% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 179.80 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 179.80 ($2.20). 102,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,728,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Equiniti Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £661.23 million and a PE ratio of 78.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 179.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 173.26.

Equiniti Group Company Profile

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: EQ Boardroom, EQ Digital, EQ Paymaster, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers shareholder management services, including share registration, dividends, meeting management, governance and investor relations; employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, private markets, and SaaS solutions; initial public offerings; and corporate actions, which include mergers and acquisition, capital raisings, capital reconstructions, and returns of capital.

