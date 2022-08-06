Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$6.75 at National Bankshares

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Equinox Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$9.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.78.
Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
