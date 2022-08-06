Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 6th (AGI, BBVA, BSM, CROX, EQC, FLEX, KO, LANC, MYRG, PBI)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, August 6th:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

