Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 6th (AGI, BBVA, BSM, CROX, EQC, FLEX, KO, LANC, MYRG, PBI)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, August 6th:
Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Realty Income (NYSE:O) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
