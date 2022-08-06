Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 6th (AGI, BBVA, BSM, CROX, EQC, FLEX, KO, LANC, MYRG, PBI)

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, August 6th:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.