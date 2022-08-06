Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89-$0.93 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity Residential also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.48-$3.58 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equity Residential from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.18.

EQR opened at $75.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $94.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Equity Residential by 742.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 54.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 18.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

