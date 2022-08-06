Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ESPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of ESPR opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.67) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $25,551.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at $714,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock worth $50,693. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 259,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

