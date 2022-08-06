ETHPad Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 6th. ETHPad has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $11,284.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ETHPad has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One ETHPad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 112% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00621766 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002238 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015715 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About ETHPad
ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ETHPad
