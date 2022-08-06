ETHPad Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 6th. ETHPad has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $11,284.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ETHPad has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One ETHPad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ETHPad alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 112% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00621766 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015715 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ETHPad

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ETHPad

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.