EU supply (LON:EUSP) Stock Price Up 29,490.2%

Shares of EU supply PLC (LON:EUSP – Get Rating) rose 29,490.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.05 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.05 ($0.22). Approximately 14,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 211,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

EU supply Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £15.47 million and a PE ratio of 30.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.05.

About EU supply

EU Supply Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic tender management and contract management solutions in the European Union and internationally. It owns and operates an e-procurement platform for e-sourcing, e-tendering, and contract management for the European public sector market and selected industries in the private sector.

