Everipedia Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $67.23 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 121.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00668587 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 coins and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org.

Everipedia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

