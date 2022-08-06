Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($44.33) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVT. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($48.45) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($46.39) target price on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($44.33) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.93) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($43.30) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Evotec Stock Down 4.7 %

EVT opened at €27.72 ($28.58) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.46. Evotec has a twelve month low of €20.16 ($20.78) and a twelve month high of €45.83 ($47.25).

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

