EXMO Coin Price Down 2.5% This Week (EXM)

EXMO Coin (EXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One EXMO Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EXMO Coin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $40,762.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EXMO Coin

EXMO Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official.

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

