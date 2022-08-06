F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer Sells 1,000 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $172.38 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.43 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after purchasing an additional 416,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in F5 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,142,932,000 after acquiring an additional 517,198 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in F5 by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,955,000 after acquiring an additional 237,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in F5 by 1,216.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $237,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,330 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

