Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Rating) traded down 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). 9,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 10,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.67.

Fair Oaks Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Fair Oaks Income’s payout ratio is 52.07%.

Fair Oaks Income Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

See Also

