Falcon Project (FNT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Falcon Project (FNT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $473,202.99 and approximately $183.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 211.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.99 or 0.00625698 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015265 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Falcon Project
Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Falcon Project Coin Trading
