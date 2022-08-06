FBD’s (FBH) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of FBD (LON:FBH – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

FBD Trading Up 4.8 %

FBH opened at GBX 10.45 ($0.13) on Friday. FBD has a 1-year low of GBX 7.19 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 11.25 ($0.14). The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.56. The company has a market cap of £5.10 million and a P/E ratio of 3.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.83.

FBD Company Profile

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting of general insurance to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, travel, life and pension, business, and farm insurance products, as well as insurance related to motor, fire, liability, and other damage to property.

