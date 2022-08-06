Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-$7.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.615-$14.700 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.83 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.74-$1.78 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.23.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,425,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $135.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,011,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

