FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Issues Earnings Results

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.96 million. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. FIGS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
FIGS Price Performance
FIGS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. 5,482,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,287. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. FIGS has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $48.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIGS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. FIG Partners lowered shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FIGS (FIGS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.