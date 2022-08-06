finnCap Group plc (LON:FCAP) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.15

finnCap Group plc (LON:FCAP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from finnCap Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON FCAP opened at GBX 16.50 ($0.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of £29.83 million and a PE ratio of 421.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.78. finnCap Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 39 ($0.48).

finnCap Group plc provides various financial services to growth companies in the United Kingdom. The company offers equities research, distribution and execution, and analytics services. It also provides investment banking services, such as strategic advisory and capital raising services comprising public market fund raisings, including placings, rights issues, and open offers; IPOs; sell-side or buy-side private M&A; public company M&A; debt arrangement and advice; private capital fund raisings; acting as corporate broker/NOMAD on a retained basis; and general advice on strategic options.

