finnCap Group plc (LON:FCAP) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.15

finnCap Group plc (LON:FCAP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from finnCap Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
finnCap Group Price Performance
Shares of LON FCAP opened at GBX 16.50 ($0.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of £29.83 million and a PE ratio of 421.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.78. finnCap Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 39 ($0.48).
About finnCap Group
