Firo (FIRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.72 Million

Firo (FIRO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. Over the last week, Firo has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $32.72 million and approximately $23.51 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can now be purchased for about $2.88 or 0.00012527 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,999.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,683.39 or 0.07319230 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00162804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021663 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00262686 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.01 or 0.00695697 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.55 or 0.00611106 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005706 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Firo Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,355,375 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io.

Firo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.