First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.53 and last traded at $48.53. 298,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 766,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.56.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.86.
