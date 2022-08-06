Flexiroam Limited (ASX:FRX) Insider Tat Seng Koh Buys 4,800,000 Shares

Flexiroam Limited (ASX:FRX – Get Rating) insider Tat Seng Koh bought 4,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$206,400.00 ($145,352.11).

Flexiroam Limited engages in the telecommunications and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity business worldwide. The company offers mobile data plans, coverages, and the Flexiroam app. It also provides e-SIM capable solutions supporting a range of IoT solutions, including low data usage IoT applications.

