Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Floor & Decor updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.65-$2.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.65 to $2.80 EPS.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $11.06 on Friday, reaching $92.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,368,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,554. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.83. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 168.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 54.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.