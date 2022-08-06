Forbes J M & Co. LLP Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.8% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 159,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $551.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $462.66 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $518.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.25.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

